Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian leader to be accorded ceremonial welcome, visit Rajghat today

  Live Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian leader to be accorded ceremonial welcome, visit Rajghat today

Vladimir Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Upon his arrival at the Palam airport in Delhi, the Russian leader was welcomed by PM Modi. Later, Putin attended a dinner with PM Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

After arriving in New Delhi for his nearly 27-hour India visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the India-Russia business forum at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, before addressing a press meeting there on Friday. Later in the day, the 73-year-old leader will also attend a private event, meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and attend a dinner with the Indian leader there, before flying back to Moscow.

Upon his arrival at the Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday, Putin was welcomed by PM Modi, where the two leaders showed their bonhomie. Later, Putin attended a dinner with PM Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with the latter also presented a copy of Bhagavad Gita in Russian to the former. "Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," posted PM Modi on X, welcoming Putin. 

 

Live updates :Vladimir Putin India Visit Day 2

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:25 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Flex boards welcoming Vladimir Putin put up outside ITC Maurya

    Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags put up outside ITC Maurya in Delhi. President Putin is on a State visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the visit, he will hold talks with PM Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour today.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Parking only in designated areas: Traffic Police

    The Delhi Traffic Police has said that parking will be allowed only in designated areas. No parking will be permitted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Hanuman Setu Shanti Van to Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and along Nishad Raj Marg and IP Marg on Friday, it added.

     

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the curbs in Delhi today?

    According to an advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By Pass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg. The advisory states that the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will remain closed during this period and commuters have been asked to use alternative routes.

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Extensive traffic curbs in Delhi

    The Delhi Traffic Police has placed extensive curbs in the city in view of Putin's visit. It has announced extensive restrictions and diversions in Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO Chowk, among others.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's India visit, day 2: India-Russia look to boost ties, defence talks and oil trade on agenda

    Russian President Vladimir Putin began a nearly 27-hour visit to India on Thursday night, aiming to strengthen an almost eight-decade bilateral partnership that has remained steady despite a fractious global environment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug, underscoring the importance India places on the visit. It marked Putin’s first trip to India in four years. Click here to read more.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi presents Gita in Russian to Putin

    On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin. "The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," posted PM Modi on X. 

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin visits 7, LKM

    After arriving in India, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, which is the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India-Russia friendship is a time tested one: PM Modi

    After Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the friendship between India and Russia is a 'time tested one'. 

     "Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," posted PM Modi on X.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's dinner with Murmu

    Before flying back to Russia, President Putin will attend a dinner with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This event will likely take place around 7 pm.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India-Russia business forum

    PM Modi and President Putin will also attend the India-Russia business forum in the national capital.

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's meeting with PM Modi

    Apart from the ceremonial welcome and the Rajghat visit, President Vladimir Putin will also hold a high-level meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin to visit Rajghat

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will also visit the Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday, where he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin to receive ceremonial welcome

    On day 2 of his India visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Vladimir Putin In India Vladimir Putin Putin Visit PM Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\