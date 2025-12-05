Live Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian leader to be accorded ceremonial welcome, visit Rajghat today Vladimir Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Upon his arrival at the Palam airport in Delhi, the Russian leader was welcomed by PM Modi. Later, Putin attended a dinner with PM Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

New Delhi:

After arriving in New Delhi for his nearly 27-hour India visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the India-Russia business forum at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, before addressing a press meeting there on Friday. Later in the day, the 73-year-old leader will also attend a private event, meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and attend a dinner with the Indian leader there, before flying back to Moscow.

Upon his arrival at the Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday, Putin was welcomed by PM Modi, where the two leaders showed their bonhomie. Later, Putin attended a dinner with PM Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with the latter also presented a copy of Bhagavad Gita in Russian to the former. "Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," posted PM Modi on X, welcoming Putin.