Putin's India visit, day 2: India-Russia look to boost ties, defence talks and oil trade on agenda Vladimir Putin's day 2 of India visit will be an eventful day with engagement planned with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and taking part in the India-Russia Annual Business Summit.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a nearly 27-hour visit to India on Thursday night, aiming to strengthen an almost eight-decade bilateral partnership that has remained steady despite a fractious global environment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug, underscoring the importance India places on the visit. It marked Putin’s first trip to India in four years.

The two leaders left the airport in the same car, roughly three months after they travelled together in a vehicle in Tianjin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Putin’s arrival in New Delhi carries added weight as it comes during a period of rapid strain in India United States relations. The two sides are expected to conclude several agreements following the summit, including in trade.

Modi hosted a private dinner for Putin this evening, a reciprocal gesture reflecting the hospitality the Russian leader extended to him during his visit to Moscow in July last year.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," Modi wrote in a welcoming post for Putin.

The second and concluding day of the Russian President's visit will see him taking part in key meetings and events in New Delhi. Here's the complete schedule for day 2 of Putin's India visit.

Putin's India visit: Day 2 schedule

11:00 am: The Russian president will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 am: Putin will visit Rajghat and pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

11:50 am: Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House

1:50 pm: Joint press conference with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

3:40 pm: India-Russia Business Forum address

7:00 pm: Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

9:00 pm: Departure for Russia

Experts have also commented on the significance of Putin’s visit, which is expected to strengthen cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. Former diplomat Arun Singh told ANI that the India-Russia partnership has long been marked by consistent political and defence support from Moscow to New Delhi.

India-Russia look at deepening ties

The main agenda at Hyderabad House is economic recalibration as both leaders work to deepen their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership while protecting bilateral trade from external sanctions and geopolitical uncertainty.

A central priority for India is addressing the significant trade imbalance driven by the rise in Russian oil imports. The summit is expected to prepare the ground for a major increase in Indian exports.

The leaders will announce a long-term programme for the development of strategic areas of Russian Indian economic cooperation until 2030, with an ambitious bilateral trade target of 100 billion dollars by the end of the decade. The plan will emphasise new opportunities for Indian businesses to expand their presence in the Russian market, particularly in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agriculture and marine products.

The large Russian business delegation reflects Moscow’s intention to diversify imports away from Europe and respond to New Delhi’s concerns about the current trade deficit. Expected outcomes include several intergovernmental agreements and commercial deals across shipping, healthcare, fertilisers and connectivity.