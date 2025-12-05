Unwanted record for IndiGo in 20 years as it cancels over 550 flights in a day | 10 Points On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled more than 550 flights. Of these, around 172 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi. Another 118 flights were also cancelled at the Mumbai airport.

The IndiGo, which is India's largest airline, cancelled more than international and domestic 550 flights on Thursday, impacting the travel plans for thousands of passengers, according to officials. This is the maximum number of flights cancelled by IndiGo in a day in 20 years.

Of these, around 172 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi. Another 118 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport, 100 in Bengaluru, 75 in Hyderabad, 35 in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai and 11 in Goa. Several other flights were also cancelled at other airports.

