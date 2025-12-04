'We couldn't live up to promise to customers': IndiGo CEO amid flight disruptions IndiGo, the country's largest airline, is grappling with significant operational disruptions in the past few days and more than 300 flights were cancelled on Thursday, while scores of flights were delayed.

New Delhi:

Amid widespread operational disruptions, with around 200 flights cancelled on Thursday alone, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers admitted that the airline had failed to live up to its promise to serve customers well and provide a good experience. In a message to the staff, Elbers said the airline has 'publicly apologised' for the delays and cancellations.

'We couldn't live up to promise': IndiGo CEO

"These past few days have been difficult for many of our IndiGo customers and colleagues. We serve close to 380,000 customers a day and want each of them to have a good experience. We could not live up to that promise these past days and we have publicly apologised for that," Elbers said.

"An accumulation of several operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, heightened congestion in the aviation ecosystem, and the implementation of the newly released FDTL norms-compounded negatively to create a cascading impact on our operations," the CEO said.

IndiGo's OTP plunges to 19.7%

The airline operates around 2,300 flights daily and its on-time performance (OTP) plunged to 19.7 per cent on December 3.

He further said that the airline's immediate goal is to normalise operations and bring punctuality back on track, "which is not an easy target". "Given the size, scale and complexity of our network, these disruptions grow large immediately and require interventions on multiple levels and dimensions. For that a lot of work is being conducted right now. Our immediate goal is to normalise our operations and bring punctuality back on track in the coming days, which is not an easy target," the CEO added.

Assuring customers, Elbers said the airline understands their concerns and is making all efforts to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

Also Read:

Also Read: