Over 200 flights cancelled in two days: What's behind the IndiGo chaos? EXPLAINED IndiGo, which usually prides itself on punctuality, recorded an on-time performance of only 35 per cent on Tuesday, according to official data. This was the lowest among Indian carriers and a steep fall from the airline's typical record of above 80 per cent at major airports.

New Delhi:

IndiGo airline is gripped in chaos after more than 200 of its flights were cancelled over a span of two days, and many more were delayed since Tuesday. India largest airline faced one of its most serious operational breakdowns in recent years, mainly because of a shortage of crew. Passengers waited for hours at airports, many unable to board, while others had their plans thrown off by abrupt cancellations.

IndiGo apologised for the disruption and said it had begun making calibrated adjustments to its schedules. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it was examining the situation and had asked the airline for a detailed report explaining the causes of the breakdown.

What caused the IndiGo disruptions

A spokesperson said IndiGo’s network had been significantly affected for two days because of several overlapping issues. These included technical glitches, poor weather, heavy congestion and the introduction of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations that took effect in November.

Matters worsened over the previous weekend when an urgent software update for Airbus A320 aircraft caused further interruptions. The patch was mandated after a JetBlue operated A320 experienced a sudden altitude drop during a flight from Mexico, injuring fifteen passengers and forcing an emergency landing. The mandatory update added pressure to IndiGo’s operations at a time when the airline was already struggling with new FDTL related crew rostering constraints.

People familiar with the situation said the mandatory Airbus patch pushed the airline into crisis after an already tight crew situation.

What the FDTL norms require

The airline has been heavily affected by a shortage of pilots since the new FDTL norms came into force. The rules aim to reduce fatigue and improve rest for flight crew. They increase weekly rest requirements to 48 hours, extend the definition of night hours and restrict pilots to only two night landings, down from six earlier. The DGCA issues FDTL rules as part of its oversight of crew working hours.

IndiGo’s punctuality falls sharply

The airline, which usually prides itself on punctuality, recorded an on-time performance of only 35 per cent on Tuesday, according to official data. This was the lowest among Indian carriers and a steep fall from IndiGo’s typical record of above eighty per cent at major airports.

The Airline Pilots Association of India, which represents more than eight hundred pilots, criticised what it described as a failure of proactive resource planning by leading airlines amid the ongoing crisis at IndiGo.

Also read: Several passengers stranded at Pune Airport amid IndiGo flight delays; DGCA meeting likely today