IndiGo chaos continues: Passengers stranded at several airports amid delays, cancellations

Several passengers have been stranded at Pune Airport since morning due to flight delays. Many flights are currently running late and it is being reported that an increase in cold weather and poor weather conditions are causing delays in operations.

Passengers are reportedly angry over delays and have sought clarity on the issue from the authorities.

Meanwhile, a meeting between DGCA and senior IndiGo officials is likely to be held in Delhi this afternoon after the airline cancelled over 100 flights on Wednesday.

As per reports, more than 100 flights may be affected today as well.

33 Indigo flights likely to be cancelled from Hyderabad

As many as 33 outbound flights and 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled today at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, PTI reported citing sources.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The airline on Wednesday issued a clarification in this regard.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the notification read.

Flyers express ire

Meanwhile, flyers have rebuked the airline over the delays and mismanagement.

"We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AM—over 12 hours—with no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight.

This situation has caused significant inconvenience," a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

Another flyer said, "Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today — flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by "just 2 more hours" every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable."

DGCA launches probe

The DGCA on Wednesday announced that it was looking into the recent disruptions in IndiGo flights and has asked the airline to explain the reasons behind the situation, along with its plans to reduce delays and cancellations.

According to sources, cited by PTI, IndiGo’s recently announced operational adjustments will involve some flight cancellations and rescheduling. This came as airports experienced chaos on Wednesday, with hundreds of passengers affected by long delays and cancellations.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights daily both domestically and internationally, stated that "multitude of unforeseen operational challenges" have significantly impacted its services over the past two days. The airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

