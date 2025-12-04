Indigo share price: InterGlobe Aviation stock falls as airline cancels over 100 flights Indigo share price: The airline has cancelled over 100 flights at various airports and several services were delayed it faced significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage.

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airlines, dipped in the opening session on December 4, 2025, as the carrier cancelled over 100 flights at various airports and several services were delayed. It faced significant operational disruptions, mainly due to crew shortage. The counter opened in the red at Rs 5,499 against the previous close of Rs 5592.50 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 5407.30, a dip of 3.31 per cent from the last close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 5,550 with a dip of 0.76 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,14,557.50 crore. In between, the stock touched a high of Rs 5,574.10.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 5,520 and fell further to touch the low of Rs 5,405. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 5.550.50.

IndiGo cancels over 100 flights

The country's largest airline has cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports. Also, several of its services were delayed on Wednesday as it grappled with major operational disruptions. According to reports, the disruptions were mainly due to crew shortage.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Indigo to submit the reasons for the current situation and also how it plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays. Meanwhile, the aviation watchdog is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions.

The airline operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily. The airline has apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience as it faced a "multitude of unforeseen operational challenges" for the past two days.

Indigo share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 415.12 per cent in 10 years and 218.05 per cent in five years. While it has gained 20.86 per cent on a year-to-date basis, the scrip has corrected 6.22 per cent in one week.

