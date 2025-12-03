Apis India 24:1 bonus shares: Stock set to trade ex-bonus this week, check record date and share price Apis India has fixed December 5, 2025 as the record date for bonus shares. A record date is important as it helps a company identify the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Apis India will be on the radar of investors as the firm has recommended a generous bonus issue for its shareholders in the ratio of 24:1. This means the company will distribute 24 free shares for every one share held by the investors. The company has fixed a record date for this corporate action, and the stock will trade ex-bonus soon. This is the second instance when the company is offering bonus shares. Earlier to this, it had offered bonus shares in the ratio of 323:100. For this, the company had fixed December 17, 2010, as the record date.

Apis India bonus shares record date

Apis India has fixed December 5, 2025, as the record date for bonus shares. A record date is important as it helps a company identify the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Under the T+1 settlement cycle in India, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the record date in order to be eligible for a corporate action. This means, tomorrow, i.e. December 4, 2025, is the last day to buy shares to get 24 bonus shares.

Apis India share price

The counter opened in green with a gain of 5 per cent at Rs 1,152.75 against the previous close of Rs 1,097.90 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 635.17 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,152.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 280.40.

Share price history

Apis India shares have yielded a positive return of 6164 per cent in five years. The shares have surged 4376 per cent in the last three years. While it has gained 1303 per cent in two years, the stock has surged 331.66 per cent in one year.

Apis India sells honey (organic honey, Himalayan honey, regular honey, infused honey), dates, fruit jam, cereals, soya chunks, ginger garlic paste and many other products.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)