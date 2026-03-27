Dhurandhar Part 2 box office Day 9: How much did Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film earn?

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has kept a steady run at the box office, with Ranveer Singh leading the film through a strong opening week. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film started with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, and then saw a sharp jump on Day 1 with Rs 102.55 crore. The pace held over the weekend, bringing in Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 113 crore on Day 3 and Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4. Find out how much the film earned on Day 9 as per early estimates.

How much did Dhurandhar Part 2 earn on Day 9?

Day 5 collected Rs 65 crore, Day 6 came in at Rs 56.60 crore, and Day 7 closed at Rs 48.75 crore. By the end of the first week, the film had reached a solid Rs 624.47 crore, holding well across a wide number of shows.

The second week opened on a quieter note. Day 8 added Rs 49.70 crore, and Day 9 brought in Rs 24.05 crore, as per early estimates. So far, the total India gross stands at Rs 833.70 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 698.22 crore. The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on March 28.

Aditya Dhar requests fans not to share spoilers of Dhurandhar 3

A day before Dhurandhar Part 2 released, Aditya Dhar requested fans not to reveal spoilers for the film. He penned, “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.”

Urging for no spoilers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the filmmaker added, “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 18 with paid previews and on March 19 globally. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Also read: 'Box office ka baap': Rajinikanth praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2; filmmaker reacts