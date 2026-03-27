Didn't watch Dhurandhar in theatres, don't have Netflix? Here's how to watch Ranveer Singh's film now

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, released in 2025, became one of the year's biggest blockbusters. The film features an ensemble star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Even while screening in theatres, the film premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

If you missed watching Ranveer Singh's action-packed thriller Dhurandhar in theatres and don't have a Netflix subscription, there’s no need to worry. You can still catch the film from the comfort of your home. Here's everything you need to know about how and where to watch Dhurandhar.

When and where can you watch Dhurandhar from home?

Viewers will be able to watch Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar on their television. The film will be streamed on the Star Gold channel from 9:12 PM onwards. On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of Star Gold shared a post that featured only the date and time: "27th March, 9:12 PM (sic)." They captioned the post with the famous line from the film Dhurandhar: "Ladies and gentlemen, you are not ready for this."

They wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen." However, on Friday, Star Gold commented, "Eyes on your TV screens. Star Gold, today, 9:12 PM (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STAR GOLD'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab showing Star Gold's Instagram comment.

Dhurandhar Box office collection so far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has collected Rs 1,307.35 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar: Story and details about its second part

Dhurandhar revolves around the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India. For the unversed, Dhurandhar is a two-part film, the second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Here's everything you need to know about Ranveer Singh's co-star Sara Arjun