Vande Bharat big update for passengers: Indian Railways adds new stops on these key routes

Mumbai:

As the popularity and passenger demand for Vande Bharat train services increase day by day, the Railways has taken a decision to introduce additional stops on two key routes. The stoppages are to be planned on a trial basis for the Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express and CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express at Kirloskarwadi (KOV) and Daund (DD) railway stations, respectively.

Move to benefit passengers

The move will prove beneficial for passengers belonging to these areas. This will enable them to avail of the fast and comfortable service of the Vande Bharat Express from their home stations.

In an announcement, the Central Railway said that train number 22225 (CSMT-Solapur) will arrive at the Daund station at 8:13 pm. During its return journey, train number 22226 (Solapur-CSMT) will arrive at Daund station at 8:08 am.

Moreover, Train No. 20670 Pune-Hubli will be reaching Kirloskarwadi station at 5:43 pm. While making a return journey, Train No. 20669 Hubli-Pune Kirloskarwadi will arrive at 9:38 am.

Vande Bharat Express offers premium features

The Vande Bharat Express, built indigenously, continues to be among the top passenger choices due to its premium features, including superior safety, high speed, and other modern amenities.

The Railways says it is looking forward to offering passengers a world-class travel experience, which is both reliable and comfortable. As these new stops are slated to get added, regional connectivity will get a boost, making travel more convenient.

In a related development, the Indian Railways is working on a new set of features, which will ensure greater speed and a more modern outlook for the fleet of Vande Bharat trains. The Railway Ministry has started work on the development of 'Vande Bharat 4.0.' The ministry aims not to meet domestic needs but to export these high-tech trainsets to the international market.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, while inaugurating the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, said that the new version of Vande Bharat will compete with the best trains in the world. He stressed the need to reimagine Vande Bharat and introduce new technology that is on par with world-class standards in every parameter.

