Mumbai pod-taxi plan gathers speed, bhoomi pujan for Mira-Bhayandar route in six months: Check details Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that pod taxi services would soon be introduced in the state to give a boost to mobility and simultaneously reduce congestion.

Mumbai:

Pod taxis are gaining prominence in Maharashtra, with the state government appearing to have a clear intent of moving ahead with this technology. This mode of transport has already been integrated into some of the state’s pockets, giving a fresh outlook to the overall transport landscape. According to an FPJ report, State Transport Minister Pranab Sarnaik announced at an event in Thane that the Bhoomi Pujan for the Mira–Bhayandar pod taxi corridor is likely to take place within the next six months.

The remarks by the minister show the sense of urgency within the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, which looks forward to giving a trial to alternative mobility options. The efforts are expected to relieve pressure on the already-saturated road and rail networks. CM Fadnavis, who has been consistently advocating for the project, has laid stress on its relevance for easing Mumbai’s daily commuting load.

CM has backed initiative

The CM has backed the initiative, as he finds this alternative mobility option a viable option that can be utilised in the heavily used transit corridors. Earlier in September, Fadnavis emphasised that pod taxi services would soon be introduced in the state to give a boost to mobility and simultaneously reduce congestion.

In a high-level review held at the Sahyadri Guest House, the Maharashtra CM underlined the significance of deploying the system in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Notably, the facility is likely to witness a considerable rise in footfall with the new Bombay High Court building and the upcoming bullet train terminal.

To ensure seamless multimodal travel in Mumbai

During the meeting, senior officials, including Deven Bharti, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, made presentations regarding feasibility assessments and impact studies. The officials were instructed by CM Fadnavis to ensure seamless multimodal travel in Mumbai by aligning the proposed network with Mumbai’s upcoming unified smart card system.

He also instructed officials to ensure improvements to the Kurla and Bandra station precincts to facilitate the smooth linkage of BKC’s commercial clusters with nearby railway stations through pod taxis.

ALSO READ | How to turn Rs 10,000 monthly investment into Rs 1 crore without trading daily, expert explains