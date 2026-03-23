'Their sacrifice inspires India': PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to three of India’s most respected freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. In a message, PM Modi said the country bows to their courage and sacrifice. He said how, despite their young age, the three showed great bravery and remained strongly committed to India’s freedom struggle. He added that their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance still inspire millions across the country.

“Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory. At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s freedom. Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives. Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Why Shaheed Diwas is observed?

Shaheed Diwas, observed every year on March 23, marks the day when these three revolutionaries were executed by the British in 1931. Their sacrifice has since become a powerful symbol of India’s fight for independence. The day is remembered across the country with tributes, events and programs that honour their contribution and keep their legacy alive.

The story behind their success

The events leading to their execution began in 1928, when protests broke out against the Simon Commission. During one such protest in Lahore, freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai was injured in a police lathi charge and later died. This deeply affected Bhagat Singh and his associates. In response, they planned to target a British officer responsible for the attack. However, they mistakenly killed another officer, John Saunders.

In 1929, Bhagat Singh, along with Batukeshwar Dutt, also carried out a symbolic bombing in the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest against British laws. The act was meant to make a strong statement, not to cause harm.

On March 23, 1931, he, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was hanged in Lahore jail.