IndiGo sees over 1200 flight cancellations in November; DGCA launches probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday sought an explanation from IndiGo over the sharp decline in its operational performance in November. The airline recorded over 1,200 flight cancellations during the month, along with widespread delays, prompting the aviation regulator to closely scrutinise its operations.

The decision came on the day when the country's largest airline cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports, and scores of services were delayed as it grappled with significant operational disruptions, mainly due to crew shortage, and announced calibrated schedule adjustments. The cancellation list involved 38 flights at Delhi Airport, 33 at the Mumbai Airport, and 14 at the Ahmedabad Airport.

1,232 cancellations in November

According to the DGCA, a total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November, which resulted the DGCA to scrutinise its performance. The cancellations were primarily linked to:

Crew/FDTL constraints: 755

ATC system failure: 92

Airport/airspace restrictions: 258

IndiGo's OTP in November 67.70%

IndiGo's on-time (OTP) performance was also severely affected. OTP in November was 67.70%, compared to 84.1% in October. The major reasons for delays include ATC (16%), crew/operations (6%), airport issues (3%), and other reasons (8%).

Key contributors to delays were:

ATC: 16%

Operations – Crew: 6%

Airport facility issues: 3%

Others: 8%

The DGCA is currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures along with the airline to reduce cancellations and delays, in order to minimise inconvenience being caused to passengers. "IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations," it said.

What did IndiGo say?

As back-to-back flight cancellations sparked nationwide dissatisfaction, the airline on Wednesday apologised for the inconvenience caused to its passengers. The country's largest airline, in a statement, said it has initiated "calibrated adjustments" to its schedule for the next 48 hours to normalise operations, adding that the cancellations stemmed from a combination of unexpected operational problems.

In a statement, a spokesperson of IndiGo said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused."

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said.

The airline further said that to control the delays and bring some stability, it has made changes to its schedules for the next 48 hours. The airline said these steps should help normalise flights and improve punctuality across the system.

"To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable."

"We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and remain fully committed to minimizing disruption and supporting our customers through this period," the spokesperson added.

