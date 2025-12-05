Edinburgh Airport hit by major technical glitch, grounds all flights Technical teams are working diligently to identify and resolve the issue promptly to restore normal flight operations. Meanwhile, Edinburgh Airport urges passengers to monitor their flight updates directly through their airlines for the most accurate information.

Edinburgh Airport has suspended all flight operations on Friday (December 5) due to a significant IT failure affecting the air traffic control system. The disruption has brought normal services to a halt, impacting passengers and airlines alike.

IT issue halts flight operations

The airport announced that computer problems within the air traffic control system have led to the temporary suspension of flights. All departures and arrivals are currently on hold, with no flights operating until the issue is resolved.

Airport response and passenger advisory

Technical teams are actively working to diagnose and fix the fault as quickly as possible to resume normal operations. In the meantime, Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to stay updated by checking directly with their airlines for the latest flight status and information.

This unexpected IT glitch highlights the vulnerability of critical aviation infrastructure to technological disruptions. Airport officials have not provided a timeline for resolution but reassured the public that restoring service is their highest priority. Passengers affected by cancellations or delays are encouraged to seek guidance from their respective airlines regarding rebooking or refunds.