IndiGo flight disruptions: DGCA forms committee as Aviation Ministry moves to resolve airline crisis IndiGo flight disruptions: The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the Central Government remains fully aware of the challenges faced by air passengers and is continuously engaging with all relevant stakeholders.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the formation of a four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the factors causing operational disruptions in IndiGo airlines. The panel includes Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Captain Kapil Manglik of the Society of Indian Commercial Pilots (SFOI), and Captain Lokesh Rampal from the Federation of Indian Airlines (FOI).

Ministry’s immediate measures to stabilise flight operations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has implemented urgent orders directing airlines, particularly IndiGo, to take immediate steps to resolve severe disruptions affecting flight schedules. Two government orders aim to alleviate public inconvenience and restore service stability.

Key expectations outlined by the ministry include-

Flight schedules should begin stabilising and return to normal starting by midnight.

Full service restoration and operational stability are anticipated within the next few days.

Passengers can monitor real-time flight delays via information systems established by IndiGo and other carriers.

IndiGo will automatically issue full refunds for all canceled tickets.

Stranded passengers will be accommodated at hotels booked by airlines.

Senior citizens will receive special care, including lounge access.

Delayed flight passengers will be provided with refreshments and essential amenities.

A 24x7 control room at the Ministry is actively monitoring the evolving situation.

Government’s commitment and operational adjustments

The Central Government remains fully alert to the difficulties faced by air travelers and continues to engage all stakeholders. To restore schedules and mitigate inconveniences, the government has suspended new flight duty regulations and implemented additional operational measures.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasised the seriousness of the situation by ordering a high-level inquiry to uncover the root causes and assign accountability for IndiGo’s disruptions. He expressed confidence that flight operations will start normalising by tomorrow (December 6), expecting complete restoration within three days. The ministry assures that every possible action, including regulatory relaxations announced by the DGCA, will be employed to ensure passenger convenience and speedy recovery of airline services.