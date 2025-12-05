IndiGo flight cancellations: What are your rights as passenger to seek refunds, compensation | EXPLAINED IndiGo passengers are entitled to a full refund if their flight is cancelled or if the departure time is brought forward by at least 1 hour.

New Delhi:

IndiGo’s nationwide operational meltdown entered its fourth straight day on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and airports struggling to control swelling crowds with more than 600 flights cancelled nationwide so far today.

Delhi experienced the most severe disruption, with all IndiGo flights cancelled until midnight, listed as 23:59, which affected 235 departures. Chennai airport also saw all flight departures cancelled until 18:00. Bengaluru airport reported 52 incoming cancellations and 50 outgoing cancellations, while Hyderabad faced 92 IndiGo flight cancellations through the day.

In total, the crisis has triggered more than 1,000 cancellations over just four days.

IndiGo flight cancellation fiasco

The airline’s difficulties began earlier in the week after an advisory related to an Airbus A320 software update caused a series of delays that pushed several flights into late night operations. The situation worsened when the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations, known as FDTL norms, came into effect, restricting crew operating hours and limiting how many flights could legally be flown.

What is IndiGo’s refund policy

IndiGo specifies that passengers are entitled to a free change of date or time, or a full refund, if their flight is cancelled, if the departure time is moved forward by at least 1 hour, or if the flight is delayed by 2 hours or more.

Travellers may use the airline’s Plan B option on its website to select an alternative flight or to initiate the refund process.

Once approved, refunds are expected to reflect in the passenger’s account within 7 business days. Those who booked through travel agents must contact the respective agency for the completion of the refund procedure.

What are your rights for flight cancellation as per DGCA rules

With thousands of travellers affected by the ongoing disruption, the following outlines the legal position:

Are you entitled to compensation between R 5,000 and Rs 10,000?

Yes, but this applies only if the airline fails to inform you of the cancellation at least 2 weeks before the scheduled departure. If IndiGo did not provide timely communication, or if you missed a connecting flight that was booked under the same ticket, you are legally entitled to compensation in addition to a full refund.

DGCA compensation price bands are as follows:

Flights up to 1 hour: compensation of Rs 5,000, or the basic fare plus fuel charge, whichever amount is lower

Flights between 1 and 2 hours: compensation of Rs 7,500, or the basic fare plus fuel charge, whichever amount is lower

Flights over 2 hours: compensation of Rs 10,000, or the basic fare plus fuel charge, whichever amount is lower

Passengers may also decline the alternate flight offered by IndiGo and opt for a full refund if their flight is cancelled or delayed by more than 6 hours. DGCA rules require that refunds for payments made via cash or bank transfer be processed immediately, while refunds for tickets paid by credit card must be completed within 7 days.

If your request for compensation or a refund is denied, you may file a complaint through the AirSewa portal or app, which serves as the government’s main grievance redressal channel. You may also contact the DGCA nodal officers stationed at major airports.

Where to lodge complaint

Passengers can lodge their complaints to address theri greivances with airlines on the AirSewa portal at www.airsewa.gov.in and the AirSewa mobile application. The complaints can also be raised with the DGCA nodal officer who are available at all major airports.