DGCA withdraws weekly rest rule as IndiGo chaos leaves passengers stranded

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday withdrew its instructions regarding the weekly rest for crew members following the IndiGo chaos that saw India's largest airline cancel hundreds of its flights which left thousands of passengers stranded at multiple airports across the country.

In its fresh order dated December 5, the aviation regulator said its previous order has been withdrawn with immediate effect, following an approval from the Competent Authority (CA). It pointed out that the IndiGo crisis has forced the DGCA to review its instructions.

"In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," the order stated. "Therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect."

DGCA seeks cooperation of pilots

DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has also sought cooperation from pilots, as chaos has continued at multiple airports across India. In his appeal, Kidwai said disruptions have caused inconvenience for the passengers and increased the pressure on airlines.

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges," he said. "Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety."

IndiGo chaos and Aviation Minister's warning

Notably, the development comes after IndiGo urged the DGCA to provide relaxation to it in the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, noting that the situation would likely normalise by February 10, 2026. During a high-level meeting, it also told the DGCA officials that it has 2,357 captains and 2,194 first officers available for December.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday also held a high-level meeting over the situation and expressed displeasure over how the airline handled the situation. It also warned IndiGo to normalise the situation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo crisis was also raised in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, with opposition MP demanding an explanation from the government and a discussion over it. To this, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the opposition MPs that the government was looking into the matter.

"Before coming to the House, I spoke to the Civil Aviation Minister. The government is considering the technical problems the airline faces. I have told the civil aviation minister to prepare a response as members concerned will raise the issue in the House," Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha.