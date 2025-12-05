All IndiGo departures from Delhi's IGI Airport cancelled till midnight: Airport operator DIAL All IndiGo departures from Delhi's IGI Airport cancelled till 3 PM, says GMR Delhi

New Delhi:

All IndiGo departures from Delhi’s IGI Airport have been cancelled till 3 pm on Friday, ANI reported citing GMR Delhi. The came amid a streak of massive cancellations and delays that the airline has been witnessing for the past three days.

Over 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled in 3 days across major airports in India.

“IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled,” the advisory by Delhi Airport read.

“Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience,” it added.

Passengers stranded across airports In India

Passengers have been stuck at several airports as IndiGo continues to reel under crew shortages and technical issues. The services of the carrier have been hit in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Kerala.

Amid the crisis, passengers are compelled to pay Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for booking other flights amid delays and last-moment cancellations.

As many as 550 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Thursday, which is the highest number of flight cancellations the airline has recorded in a single day in the past 20 years.

Result of government's monopoly model

Sharing his article published in an English daily over the IndiGo chaos, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said the ongoing fiasco was a result of the government's monopoly model and ordinary people were paying the price.

“IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt’s monopoly model. Once again, it’s ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness. India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies,” he posted on X.

