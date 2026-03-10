CBSE on 12th Maths paper misleading QR code: 'Question papers are genuine, security remains uncompromised'

New Delhi:

Following the CBSE 12th Maths paper which went viral on social media due to the misleading QR code in the paper which leads to the 'Rickroll' prank, CBSE has issued clarifications saying, "It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised." India TV Digital has earlier raised the issue with CBSE for an official statement.

CBSE Class 12 Maths paper was held on March 9 and in a few question paper sets, it appears that when one of the given QR codes scanned, it links to a YouTube video. "It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question papers amongst concerned students and their parents. While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future," CBSE release read.

Importance of QR code

The QR code is used in CBSE paper to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach.

What's the QR code controversy?

The QR code in the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper leads to the 'Rickroll' prank - a popular music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up".

CBSE's QR code goof up has raised questions among students and teachers about the seriousness of the board in conducting the exam. A QR code is used in the paper to enhance security and prevent paper leaks.

How was CBSE 12th Maths paper? Check analysis

The CBSE 12th Maths paper was analysed as "moderately difficult" by students and teachers. According to Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi, HOD Mathematics Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, "the Class 12 General Mathematics paper was overall balanced and of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-structured into five sections: Section A (Objective Type), Section B (2 marks), Section C (3 marks), Section D (5 marks), and Section E (Case Study – 4 marks).

Most of the questions were based on standard concepts and NCERT patterns, making the paper fair for well-prepared students. However, a few questions in Sections A, B, C, and D were slightly tricky, requiring careful reading and conceptual clarity.

The case study questions in Section E were a bit time-consuming, mainly because they required students to carefully understand the given situation before solving. Overall, the paper was balanced, concept-based, and manageable for students who had practiced regularly. It tested both conceptual understanding and application skills rather than just direct formula-based questions."

Vijay Giri, Mathematics Faculty, Satya School, Gurugram - "The Class 12 Maths paper was moderate,but lengthy and one MCQ was confusing, integration was lengthy but doable,three dimensional n vectors were easy and those who have done past year papers they wll score good JEE Aspirants were again Happy as their skills were way higher than others and they can easily Score 95-100 . overall paper was not highly conceptual but calculation part was tough,it took full 3 hrs to solve and no time to revise , most students were happy after the paper."

Vikram Singh, HOD Mathematics, DPS Sector 45, Gurugram - "the Mathematics paper was well-structured and balanced, with most questions based on the NCERT syllabus and prescribed curriculum. The paper tested students’ conceptual understanding as well as their problem-solving abilities. None of the questions were outside the syllabus, making it accessible for students who had prepared thoroughly through NCERT and regular practice. Overall, it was a fair paper with a good mix of easy, moderate, and application-based questions."

