CBSE 12th Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll' prank? Social Media floods with viral claim

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics paper held on Monday, March 9 is the topic of discussions on the social media for not its difficulty level, but the QR code in the paper which leads to the 'Rickroll' prank - a popular music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up".

CBSE's QR code goof up has raised questions among students and teachers about the seriousness of the board in conducting the exam. A QR code is used in the paper to enhance security and prevent paper leaks. India TV Digital has reached to CBSE for an official response, but yet to receive.

How was CBSE 12th Maths paper? Check analysis

The CBSE 12th Maths paper was analysed as "moderately difficult" by students and teachers. According to Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi, HOD Mathematics Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, "the Class 12 General Mathematics paper was overall balanced and of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-structured into five sections: Section A (Objective Type), Section B (2 marks), Section C (3 marks), Section D (5 marks), and Section E (Case Study – 4 marks).

Most of the questions were based on standard concepts and NCERT patterns, making the paper fair for well-prepared students. However, a few questions in Sections A, B, C, and D were slightly tricky, requiring careful reading and conceptual clarity.

The case study questions in Section E were a bit time-consuming, mainly because they required students to carefully understand the given situation before solving. Overall, the paper was balanced, concept-based, and manageable for students who had practiced regularly. It tested both conceptual understanding and application skills rather than just direct formula-based questions."

Vijay Giri, Mathematics Faculty, Satya School, Gurugram - "The Class 12 Maths paper was moderate,but lengthy and one MCQ was confusing, integration was lengthy but doable,three dimensional n vectors were easy and those who have done past year papers they wll score good JEE Aspirants were again Happy as their skills were way higher than others and they can easily Score 95-100 . overall paper was not highly conceptual but calculation part was tough,it took full 3 hrs to solve and no time to revise , most students were happy after the paper."

Bindu Harish, Senior Mathematics Teacher at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram - "The paper was simple and straightforward, allowing well-prepared students to attempt most of the questions with ease.

However, a minor error was noticed in the question paper. In Set 1 and Set 3, Question 33(A) had a missing bracket, and in Set 2, Question 35(A) also had a similar issue with a missing bracket. Apart from this minor typographical error, the paper was flawless and aligned well with the CBSE examination pattern."

Also Read: