Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. IndiGo Flight Cancellation Updates: Over 550 flights hit today across airports as chaos enters day 3

  Live IndiGo Flight Cancellation Updates: Over 550 flights hit today across airports as chaos enters day 3

IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE: India's largest airline witnessed chaos for 3rd straight day on Friday as more and more flights were cancelled over a multitude of reasons, bringing the total to 1,000 flights hit till now across airports. The airline is now struggling to contain the crisis.

IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE updates
IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE updates Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Several airports were thrown into chaos on Friday as IndiGo’s ongoing operational crisis led to mass cancellations, long delays and heated exchanges between passengers and airline staff.

India’s largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, marking the biggest single-day disruption in its 20-year history, as technical problems, crew shortages and scheduling lapses brought operations to a halt for the fourth consecutive day.

According to PTI, cancellations included 118 flights in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru, 75 in Hyderabad, 35 in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai and 11 in Goa, along with further disruptions in Bhopal and other cities.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest update on the IndiGo situation.

Live updates : IndiGo Flight Cancellation and Delays

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:44 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Passengers across airports express frustration on IndiGo over flight cancellations

    Passengers at several airports expressed deep frustration over the widespread disruption, which has left many stranded without clear updates or alternative travel options. Travellers said the delays, linked to staff shortages and new regulations for crew members, had forced them to wait for hours without proper communication, food or water.

    Speaking to ANI, one passenger said they had received no communication from the airline and that fares on other carriers had doubled.

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Passengers at Pune airport hit with flight delays

     A large number of passengers are inconvenienced across the country, as IndiGo flights are facing delays and cancellations.

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IndiGo flight issue LIVE: Flights ops hit at Chandigarh airport also

    With IndiGo unable to stabilise operations for the third consecutive day, at least 15 flights were cancelled and 25 delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, on Thursday.

    Among the delayed departures was the Chandigarh Mumbai flight, scheduled for 5.20 am but departing at 8.05 am. A Chennai bound flight scheduled for 7.20 am was pushed to 3.55 pm. Flights to Leh and Ahmedabad, scheduled for 11.45 am and 12.05 pm, were still awaiting departure at 3.30 pm. The most severe delay was on the Chandigarh Chennai route, which saw a delay of nine hours.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    All IndiGo flight departures from Delhi Airport cancelled

    All departure flights from Delhi have been cancelled until 23:59 on Friday, adding to the chaos already unfolding at major airports. Passengers at IGI Airport were informed of the blanket shutdown as the situation grew worse through the day.

    IndiGo normally operates around 235 departures from Delhi, leaving hundreds of travellers with no choice but to wait, rebook or search for other travel options.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Airport says all IndiGo flight departures cancelled till midnight

    As the IndiGO crisis continues to unfold and affect flights operations, the Delhi Airport on Friday announced that all departures of the airline have been cancelled till Friday, 11.59 pm.

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE: All departures at Delhi airport cancelled till 3 pm

    GMR has announced that all IndiGo flight departures from the Delih Airport have been cancelled till 3 pm as the airline struggles with flight cancellations for the third consecutive day.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rahul Gandhi blames government's monopoly model for IndiGo crisis

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the IndiGo disruption is the result of the government's “monopoly model” and argued that India deserves fair competition in every sector, not what he described as match fixing monopolies.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IndiGo Flight Crisis Live: Sena UBT leader seeks discussion in Rajya Sabha

    Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday gave notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the matter of Indigo flight cancellations and the widespread inconvenience to passengers.

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IndiGo blames tech glitches, weather, new rules for network meltdown

    An airline spokesperson said IndiGo’s operations have been “significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days” due to a combination of factors, including technical glitches, adverse weather, increased congestion and the implementation of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations introduced in November.

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kolkata airport reports 320 flight delays, 92 cancellations in 3 days

    Kolkata airport saw major disruption from December 3 to 5, with IndiGo reporting 320 delayed movements and 92 cancellations up to 9 am on Friday. Over the three days, the airline had 468 scheduled arrivals and departures.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Indigo Indigo Airline Indigo Flight Flight Delay
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\