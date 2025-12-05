Live IndiGo Flight Cancellation Updates: Over 550 flights hit today across airports as chaos enters day 3 IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE: India's largest airline witnessed chaos for 3rd straight day on Friday as more and more flights were cancelled over a multitude of reasons, bringing the total to 1,000 flights hit till now across airports. The airline is now struggling to contain the crisis.

New Delhi:

Several airports were thrown into chaos on Friday as IndiGo’s ongoing operational crisis led to mass cancellations, long delays and heated exchanges between passengers and airline staff.

India’s largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, marking the biggest single-day disruption in its 20-year history, as technical problems, crew shortages and scheduling lapses brought operations to a halt for the fourth consecutive day.

According to PTI, cancellations included 118 flights in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru, 75 in Hyderabad, 35 in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai and 11 in Goa, along with further disruptions in Bhopal and other cities.

