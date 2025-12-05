Stranded flyers in Bengaluru narrate ordeal amid IndiGo's last-moment cancellations | Video Similar cases were witnessed across India as more than 600 IndiGo flights got cancelled on Friday as the airline reels under a major operational crisis. All IndiGo departures from Delhi's IGI Airport were cancelled till midnight.

Bengaluru:

Passengers at Bengaluru airport faced difficulties after several IndiGo flights were cancelled without prior notice on Friday. A family travelling to Haridwar for an ‘Asthi Visarjan’ ceremony was unable to proceed with their journey as they were informed about the abrupt cancellation of their flight midway through their travel to the airport.

The unexpected cancellation has left the family in a shock. The family remained stranded at the airport in confusion. Indigo staff informed them that no flights would be available for the next three days, completely disrupting their travel plans. The family had planned to fly from Bengaluru to Delhi and then travel onward to Haridwar, but the cancellation caused significant distress.

Several other passengers reported similar experiences. Many reached the airport only to learn that their flights had been cancelled, despite receiving no prior message from the airline. Online schedules continued to show flights as operating on time, but passengers were informed of the cancellation only upon arrival at the airport.

“They could have told us in advance. The online status still shows the flight is on time. When I entered the departure gate, I got to know that the flight had been cancelled. We would have made alternate arrangements if we were informed before. I am travelling from Brazil and I perhaps have to wait till tomorrow morning here,” a flyer said.

Another said, “We had to travel to Varanasi for our grandmother’s first death anniversary. Everyone is there but we will not be able to go. We were required there. We don’t know if we will get a refund or our flight will be rescheduled. All people here are facing similar problems. The price of flights have spiked at the last moment.”

Over 600 IndiGo flights cancelled across India

Similar cases were witnessed across India as more than 600 IndiGo flights got cancelled on Friday as the airline reels under a major operational crisis. All IndiGo departures from Delhi's IGI Airport were cancelled till midnight. Similarly, no IndiGo flight will take off from Chennai Airport till 6 pm.

ALSO READ: