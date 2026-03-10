IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopter to douse Arunachal forest fire, drops 66,000 litres of water | VIDEO

Itanagar:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday launched a rapid and powerful firefighting mission in Arunachal Pradesh after a massive forest fire broke out in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat. A Mi-17 V5 helicopter was deployed to contain the blaze, releasing an enormous 66,000 litres of water over multiple sorties to protect nearby settlements.

In a post on X, the IAF shared dramatic images and videos of the inferno and the aerial firefighting mission. "#IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect nearby habitations," the post read.

IAF has been actively fighting wildfires in Northeast

This is not the first time the IAF has intervened in major forest fires in the region this year. On February 18, IAF choppers battled two massive wildfires across tough terrain in the Northeast. At Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, the force dropped an impressive 139,800 litres of water using heavy-lift helicopters, successfully dousing a major blaze.

Joint Army-IAF operations also underway

Alongside its firefighting duties, the IAF continues to strengthen coordination with the Indian Army. On March 8, 2026, both forces conducted a joint exercise over Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand. The drill involved combat free-fall and static line para-drops.

In another X post, the IAF said, "On 08 Mar 26, #IAF aircraft carried out Combat Free-Fall and Static Line para-drops over Tehri Lake, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army. The ex showcased seamless inter-service synergy and operational capability."

