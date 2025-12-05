'Missed son's school event, no explanation': Chaos at Mumbai airport as IndiGo grounds flights | VIDEO On such passenger was Anurag Jhunjhunwala, who was scheduled to fly to Kolkata but his flight was cancelled, leaving him stranded in Mumbai. Speaking to India TV, he said his son had a programme in Kolkata at noon on December 5 but they will not be able to reach there on time.

Mumbai:

IndiGo on Friday continued to face issues as several of its flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at multiple airports across the country. Even at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, passengers were left stranded, with many remain unsure of what they would do next.

On such passenger was Anurag Jhunjhunwala, who was scheduled to fly to Kolkata but his flight was cancelled, leaving him stranded in Mumbai. Speaking to India TV, he said his son had a programme in Kolkata at noon on December 5 but they will not be able to reach there on time.

Another passenger Kumar Gaurav was flying to Bihar's Patna from Mumbai, but his flight was cancelled. He told India TV that he was going to Patna with his father who is a cancer patient.

Similarly, Rohit had arrived to Mumbai from Boston in the United States (US) but was left stranded at India's financial capital after his connecting IndiGo flight to Hyderabad was cancelled. He told India TV that he has not even received his baggage.

Many other passengers were also left stranded at the Mumbai airport, with several of them demanding an explanation from the IndiGo ground staff.

Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled

IndiGo on Friday cancelled more than 400 of its domestic and international flights. With the chaos continuing, the DGCA eased the flight duty norms by allowing substitution of leaves with a weekly rest period amid massive operational disruptions at IndiGo.

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, the DGCA has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms. "In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," it said.