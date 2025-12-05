Friends, The Big Bang Theory to leave Netflix on December 30; here’s where you can continue watching them Friends and The Big Bang Theory will exit Netflix India on December 30, sparking disappointment among fans. Here’s why the shows are leaving and where you can continue watching them.

New Delhi:

Popular American sitcoms Friends, The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother will no longer be available on Netflix after December 30, according to the latest updates on the streaming platform.

Disheartened fans are taking to social media to express how upset they are with the three iconic sitcoms exiting Netflix.

Friends, The Big Bang Theory to soon exit Netflix

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, Friends has become a cult classic, a comfort show over the years. The show follows six friends living in New York as they face life’s challenges together and individually. Through their experiences, Friends explores themes of love, family, friendship, drama, and making it one of the most-watched sitcoms ever. It is a comfort watch and mostly remained one of the Top 10 shows on Netflix. The OTT platform hasn't issued a statement behind why they are removing the show.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It earned 62 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning six, including Outstanding Comedy Series for its eighth season in 2002.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The show continues to stream on Prime Video as of now. However, reports suggest that Friends will be removed from Prime too.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory started in 2007 and went on to air its last episode in 2019. It stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show follows a group of gifted yet socially awkward scientists and their worlds. The franchise expanded further with Young Sheldon, thanks to its popularity.

Throughout its run, The Big Bang Theory won multiple awards, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and over a dozen People’s Choice Awards. The show is available to stream on Prime Video as of now. Another popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, is expected to leave Netflix soon.

Where can you still watch Friends and The Big Bang Theory?

Friends and The Big Bang Theory lovers can still watch the sitcoms on:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Sky Store

Rakuten TV

How are fans reacting to Friends leaving Netflix?

Friends fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Comments such as "Why Netflix why", "Bro I’ve been watching rewatching this show since the last 2-3 years because it gives me a sense of comfort", "Thinking of cancelling my membership", "The show is also set to leave Germany, Austria, Italy, Israel, Ireland and the United Kingdom this month amid HBO Max launch in these countries", "It seems like everything is leaving Netflix India on December 30th and moving to Prime Video. I just recently saw a post saying that 'Friends' is also leaving and already on Prime Video", "Can we create an uproar? Like people did for FRIENDS and Neflix cancelled its removal? C'MONNNN!!! ITS THE BEST SHOW EVER!! If this happens I M 100% CANCELLING MY SUBSCRIPTION!", "I just started watching it for the 1st time I'm pretty sure I can finish it by Dec 30 but sucks I won't be able to re-watch it again."

