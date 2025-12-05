PM Modi-Putin summit talks: From trade to maritime cooperation, here's list of key policy outcomes Putin also attended a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banguet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a joint press statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi after holding wide-ranging summit talks. This was Putin's first visit to India in four years and his first since the start of the Ukraine conflict. The two leaders focused on strengthening key pillars of the India-Russia partnership, including shielding bilateral trade from external pressure and exploring new collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors.

Both sides used the summit to signal a renewed commitment to elevating their eight-decade-old relationship. They finalised the India-Russia Economic Cooperation Programme till 2030 and signed agreements across sectors such as health, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi emphasised that expanding the economic partnership is now a shared priority and said both nations are working toward the early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, established during the first State Visit of President Vladimir Putin to India in October 2000. The leaders positively assessed the multi-faceted mutually beneficial India-Russia relations that span all areas of cooperation, including political and strategic, military and security, trade and investment, energy, science and technology, nuclear, space, cultural, education and humanitarian cooperation. It was noted with satisfaction that both sides are actively exploring new avenues for cooperation while further strengthening cooperation in the traditional areas.

PM Modi-President Putin summit talks: List of outcomes

Migration and Mobility

India and Russia formalised two key agreements aimed at strengthening the regulated labour movement and ensuring safer migration channels. The first agreement focuses on Temporary Labour Activity, enabling citizens of one country to legally work in the territory of the other under a mutually defined framework. The second agreement enhances cooperation in combating irregular migration, ensuring better coordination between agencies to curb unlawful movement and improve migrant security.

Health and food safety

Both nations signed an important cooperation agreement in the fields of healthcare, medical education and scientific research, setting the stage for deeper institutional collaboration.

Another agreement was concluded between the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being. This pact aims to raise food safety standards, strengthen regulatory systems and ensure smoother movement of food products.

Maritime cooperation and polar waters

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's Ministry of Transport for the training of specialists operating ships in polar waters, expanding India's capabilities in Arctic navigation.

A second MoU between India's Ports Ministry and the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation aims to boost maritime cooperation, capacity building and port-related collaboration.

Fertilisers

A major MoU was signed between JSC UralChem and three key Indian entities -- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, National Fertilisers Limited and Indian Potash Limited. The agreement is expected to improve fertiliser supply chains and boost long-term cooperation in the sector.

Customs and Commerce

India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Russia's Federal Customs Service signed a Protocol on exchanging pre-arrival information on goods and vehicles moving between the two nations. Another bilateral agreement between India Post and Russian Post aims to enhance cross-border postal services and improve logistics efficiency.

Academic collaboration

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, signed an MoU with National Tomsk State University to deepen scientific and academic cooperation. Additionally, the University of Mumbai entered into an agreement with Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s Management Company to promote joint research and academic exchange.

Media collaboration

Several MoUs were signed between Prasar Bharati and prominent Russian media houses, including Gazprom-Media Holding, National Media Group, and BIG ASIA Media Group, to expand broadcasting cooperation.

An addendum was also added to the existing MoU between Prasar Bharati and ANO TV-Novosti, along with a fresh partnership agreement between TV BRICS and Prasar Bharati to widen media collaboration.

Other Announcements

India and Russia adopted the Programme for the Development of Strategic Areas of Economic Cooperation till 2030, laying out future priorities across trade and investment.

Russia also agreed to sign the Framework Agreement to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), marking a major step in global wildlife conservation cooperation.

Both sides finalised an agreement for the exhibition "India: Fabric of Time", a cultural showcase between the National Crafts Museum and the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow.

India announced the grant of a 30-day e-Tourist Visa on a gratis basis for Russian nationals, along with a Group Tourist Visa, also on a gratis basis, strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties.

