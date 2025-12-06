FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe-Haaland set for blockbuster clash as FIFA announces draws for marquee event

The stage is set for arguably one of the biggest sports tournaments across the globe, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws were revealed. The marquee tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and will run until July 19. The tournament will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
The draws of the competition were held on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. In one of the most attractive headlines ahead of the tournament, Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland’s Norway have been drawn together in Group I, and the two star players will lock horns in the high-octane clash next year.
Furthermore, defending champions Argentina have been drawn in Group J. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal has been drawn in Group K. It is also worth noting that this will be the biggest edition of the FIFA World Cup, with 48 teams participating. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.
Many icons were present at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws ceremony
There was a hint of Hollywood present in the World Cup draw ceremony, legends like Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky were present to reveal the groups, whereas former England defender Rio Ferdinand was present to guide the proceedings.
FIFA World Cup 2026: All Groups
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D
Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C
Group E: Germany, Curaao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
