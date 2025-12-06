FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe-Haaland set for blockbuster clash as FIFA announces draws for marquee event With the FIFA World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on June 11, 2026, FIFA took centre stage and announced the draws, and revealed the groups for the marquee competition set to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The stage is set for arguably one of the biggest sports tournaments across the globe, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws were revealed. The marquee tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and will run until July 19. The tournament will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The draws of the competition were held on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. In one of the most attractive headlines ahead of the tournament, Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland’s Norway have been drawn together in Group I, and the two star players will lock horns in the high-octane clash next year.

Furthermore, defending champions Argentina have been drawn in Group J. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal has been drawn in Group K. It is also worth noting that this will be the biggest edition of the FIFA World Cup, with 48 teams participating. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Many icons were present at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws ceremony

There was a hint of Hollywood present in the World Cup draw ceremony, legends like Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky were present to reveal the groups, whereas former England defender Rio Ferdinand was present to guide the proceedings.

FIFA World Cup 2026: All Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curaao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

