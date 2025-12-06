IND vs SA 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam play? With India all set to take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the upcoming game at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium for the series decider in Visakhapatnam on December 6, and the two sides will hope to put in a good performance.

It is worth noting that both India and South Africa have put in some brilliant performances so far in the series. The Men in Blue won the first ODI of the series in Ranchi, whereas South Africa bounced back with a mammoth run chase in the second ODI, leaving it all to play for in the third game.

With the third ODI approaching, it could be interesting to see how both sides perform, as a win could help them clinch the series. The Proteas already whitewashed India in the Test series, and it could be huge for the team if they are able to defeat India at home in ODIs as well.

Visakhapatnam pitch report:

It is worth noting that dew is once again expected to be a major talking point in the third ODI. Another high-scoring thriller game could be expected in the third ODI, and the side winning the toss should opt to bowl first and look to chase the target in the second innings.

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (w/c), Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rubin Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

