WBBL match abandoned due to hole in the pitch, home team explains what happened Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is currently in progress and the 37th match of the season was abandoned in bizarre circumstances due to a hole in the pitch. Adelaide Strikers had posted 167 runs batting first, but the second innings couldn't start due to a hole in the pitch.

Adelaide:

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes was abandoned today at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide due to a hole in the pitch. The bizarre circumstances emerged after a stray cricket ball was accidentally rolled onto the pitch by the heavy roller during the innings break. Due to the inexplicable incident, an irreparable hole was created in the surface, and the match eventually had to be abandoned.

As per the rules in the WBBL, the pitch was being rolled during the innings break. When the roller was running on the pitch, a ball from a nearby fielding warm-up went under the roller and was rolled into the surface. The heaviness of the roller pressed the ball into the surface and created a ball-shaped hole.

"The match between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes has been abandoned at Karen Rolton Oval. During the innings break and with teams warming up, a ball was inadvertently rolled onto the pitch while the roller was being used. The ball went beneath the roller creating a hole in the pitch.

"As a result, the pitch conditions were changed significantly. After consultation between the match referee and the umpires, it was considered unreasonable to expect the Hurricanes to bat in conditions that were materially different than those the Strikers had experienced. Both team captains were consulted by the officials and were accepting of this decision," the Adelaide Strikers said in a statement released on Instagram.

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, the Strikers posted 167 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs after losing the toss. Madeline Penna top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 63 while opening the innings while Bridget Patterson provided a fiery finish, scoring 24 runs off just 12 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt did well with the ball, conceding only 22 runs while picking up one wicket in her four overs.