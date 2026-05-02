Kyle Jamieson found in breach of IPL Code of Conduct, handed demerit point after RR clash

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals registered a brilliant victory against Rajasthan Royals in the 43rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, and the clash saw Delhi Capitals register a seven-wicket victory.

There were several moments from the game that stood out, with Kyle Jamieson garnering attention. It is worth noting that Jamieson dismissed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the early stages of the game, but it was his celebration that went viral.

Jamieson was captured celebrating aggressively in front of the youngster, and as a result, the pacer has been found in breach of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been handed one demerit point for unsportsmanlike conduct as well.

He was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.”

"Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match," the official statement read.

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Delhi Capitals put forth a brilliant showing against Rajasthan

Speaking of the game, the first innings saw Rajasthan Royals coming in to bat first and post a good total of 225 runs in the first innings of the game, thanks to great knocks by Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Donovan Ferreira. However, the performance of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka dismantled RR, as the side succumbed to a hefty loss.

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