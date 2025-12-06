Will take necessary action, this won't be left unattended: Civil aviation minister on IndiGo fiasco Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has assured of action against IndiGo on the findings of an inquiry ordered to look into the masive flight cancellations by the airline.

New Delhi:

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that the situation arising from IndiGo flight delays and cancellations is improving and that waiting at airports is expected to end from tomorrow. He added that a committee has been set up to examine the disruption and identify what went wrong.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Mohan Naidu said the government's immediate priority is to restore normalcy and extend full support to passengers.

"Today, we are seeing that the situation is getting better. The backlogs that have been there for the last two days have been cleared. From tomorrow, we are expecting normalcy to start in the sense that there won't be any congestion, or there won't be any waiting at the airports. Whatever operations IndiGo can start immediately, they will start it," he said.

"We are deeply observing this, and observing the FDTL norms, scheduling network. We will thoroughly look into this and ensure that all airlines follow due diligence."

Centre to take action against IndiGo

Further talking about the massive flight cancellations by IndiGo for the past 5 days, the minister said a committee has been formed which will conduct an inquiry to find out what led to the chaos an identify those responsible.

"We have formed a committee which will inquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are going to take necessary action on that also. This thing shouldn't be left unattended. We are taking strict action on this, so that whoever was responsible into this needs to pay for it," he added.

IndiGo fiasco continues for fifth day

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, continued to experience operational disruptions for the fourth straight day on Saturday, with multiple flights cancelled across major airports. On Friday, more than 1,000 flights were grounded, following over 550 cancellations the day before.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport said on Saturday morning that the airline’s operations are gradually returning to normal, but flight cancellations persisted at other airports.

At Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala, 3 domestic arrivals and 3 domestic departures have been cancelled. At Ahmedabad airport, officials said that between 12 am and 6 am on December 6, 7 arrivals and 12 departures were cancelled.