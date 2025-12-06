Indigo flight cancellations: Delhi airport says operations returning to normal gradually | Top Updates The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a passenger advisory, stating that IndiGo flight operations are now steadily resuming after the airline fiasco that led to more than 1,000 cancellations on Friday.

New Delhi:

After IndiGo cancelled 1,000 flights on Friday, Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that IndiGo’s flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy. It also advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving home.

"We are glad to update that Indigo flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the brief disruption. Please check the status of your booking and flight before leaving from home," Delhi Airport said in a post on X.

IndiGo cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport until Friday midnight and acknowledged it as the most severely impacted day.

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers apologises

Elbers categorically stated that things are likely to return to normal between December 10 and 15.

"December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers. It will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we do anticipate between 10 to 15 December," Elbers said in a video message.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s response

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu blamed the airline’s poor crew management and its handling of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules for widespread delays and congestion at major airports across India.

In an interview with ANI, the Minister explained that the disruptions prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to grant IndiGo temporary relief from the requirements to help restore normal operations and assist stranded passengers.