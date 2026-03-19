Assam assembly elections 2026: Congress announces 22 candidates in third list

Guwahati:

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. With this, the grand old party has named 87 of its candidates.

As per the third list, Manik Brahma has been fielded from the Kokrajhar seat, Sapali Malik from Baokhungri, Ashraful Islam Sheikh from Parbatjhora, Baby Begum from Dhubri, Aftab Uddin Mollah from Jaleshwar, Pradip Sarkar from Abhayapuri, Matilal Narzary from Sidli Chirag, Abdur Rahim Ahmed from Chenga, Jakir Hussain Sikdar from Pakabetbari and Jagadish Madahi from Baksa.

Meanwhile, the party has named Rafie Daimary in Tamulpur, Soren Daimari in Udalguri, Asif Mohammad Nazar in Laharighat, Durlav Chamua in Nagaon-Batadraba, Sunil Chetry in Naduar, Joyonto Khaund in Rongonadi, Ghana Buragohain in Lakhimpur, Ananda Narah in Dhakuakhana, Sibanath Chetia in Makul and Roselina Tirkey in Khumtai.

In addition, Sanjeeb Teron and Zubair Anam Mazumder will contest from Howarghat and Algapur-Katlicherra, respectively, on a Congress ticket.

87 candidates declared by Congress so far

So far, the Congress has released 87 candidates for Assam elections. The party had released its first list of 42 candidates on March 3, with Congress' state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi fielding from Jorhat assembly seat. Additionally, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora will contest from Barchalla and Mira Borthakur Goswami from Dispur.

On March 15, it released its second list, featuring 23 candidates. As per that list, the party fielded Wazed Ali Choudhury from Biring Jarua, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam from Goalpara East, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Kartik Chandra Kumari from Rangapara and Devid Phukan from Tinsukia.

The polling in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9. The votes will be counted on May 4, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. In the previous elections held in 2021, the grand old party had secured 26 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power, had won 64 seats.

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