Iran mulls charging levies from ships crossing Strait of Hormuz in bid to tackle US, West sanctions

Tehran:

Iran is considering imposing transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a lawmaker said on Thursday, in what could be an attempt to monetise its growing control over the crucial route that carries about one fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied gas, Reuters reported.

Since the start of the US Israeli conflict with Iran, Tehran has disrupted maritime traffic through the strait for ships it claims are linked to its adversaries and their allies.

According to the Iranian Students News Agency, parliament is examining a proposal that would require countries using the strait for shipping, energy transit and food supplies to pay tolls and taxes to Iran.

A new regime for the Strait of Hormuz

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said a “new regime” for the strait would emerge after the war, enabling Tehran to impose maritime restrictions on countries that have sanctioned it.

Mohammad Mokhber said Iran could use the strategic importance of the waterway to counter Western sanctions and restrict the passage of their vessels.

Iran ships oil from Strait of Hormuz despite war

Around 90 vessels, including oil tankers, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict involving Iran, even as the waterway remains effectively shut. Maritime and trade data platforms indicate that Iran continues to export millions of barrels of oil despite the disruption.

Many of these crossings were “dark” transits, carried out to evade Western sanctions and monitoring, with several vessels believed to have links to Iran, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.

More recently, ships linked to India and Pakistan have also managed to pass through the strait as diplomatic efforts intensified.

As crude prices surged past $100 per barrel, Donald Trump urged allies and trading partners to deploy naval forces to secure and reopen the route, aiming to stabilise global oil prices.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor that carries about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil, has largely been halted since early March following the outbreak of war. Around 20 vessels have reportedly been attacked in the region.

Despite this, Iran has exported more than 16 million barrels of oil since the beginning of March, according to estimates from Kpler. Due to Western sanctions and associated risks, China has emerged as the primary buyer of Iranian oil.

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