RR vs CSK weather report: How will weather in Guwahati fare for IPL 2026 game 3?

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. Notably, this is the first game of the season for the two sides, and they will be aiming to get off to a good start.

The clash will be especially interesting as it will be a comeback game for both Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, Jadeja and Samson were traded from CSK and RR, respectively, and will be taking on the field against their former sides.

Ahead of the game, many would be wondering how the weather could fare in the upcoming clash. Reflecting on the same, let us have a look at the weather report for game 3 of the IPL 2026.

Guwahati weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is some grim news for the fans. There is heavy cloud cover throughout the day in Guwahati, and rain is expected to disrupt the clash as well. It is worth noting that there is a 50 percent chance of rain in the early hours of the day, with it dropping to 20 percent during match time. The game could face a delayed start due to drizzle.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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