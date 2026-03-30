UP CM Yogi distributes over 69,000 Smartphones to Anganwadi workers to boost real-time monitoring

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday distributed 69,794 smartphones to Anganwadi workers, along with key equipment including 1,33,282 stadiometers, 10,553 infantometers and 58,237 weighing machines.

Congratulating newly appointed workers, the Chief Minister said the move aims to strengthen service delivery and improve real-time data collection. "For the past four years, I have been persistently pursuing this department to ensure that every Anganwadi worker possesses a smartphone. We are unable to receive real-time data regarding the hard work they put in; consequently, our rankings suffer due to the failure to upload data in a timely manner. Therefore, it is essential to provide them with smartphones and ensure they become proficient in their usage."

Emphasising the expanding role of Anganwadi workers, Yogi said the government is working to equip them with modern tools and necessary facilities to enhance efficiency and outreach. "Given the significant expansion of your role in the future, efforts are being advanced to provide you with every necessary facility," said CM Yogi.

'Previous govt awarded contracts to liquor mafia'

Taking a dig at previous government, the Chief Minister asserted that prior to 2017, the contract for the distribution of nutritional supplements was awarded to North India's most prominent liquor mafia figure, who held absolute authority over all decisions.

"Upon assuming office and discovering this situation, I was utterly astounded. I questioned, 'This man is a liquor mafia don; what business does he have here?' Yet, he was indeed the one managing every aspect of the operation. Nutritional supplies would reach some areas while failing to reach others. The quality of the food was so abysmal that it was unfit for human consumption—a primary reason why UP was classified as a 'BIMARU' state. These are the very individuals who committed the heinous sin of looting the nutritional provisions meant for children. Before 2017, selections were driven by monetary bribes; today, however, the selection process is conducted with absolute integrity and honesty," he said.

CM Yogi said that large-scale distribution of digital tools to Anganwadi workers will help improve real-time data collection and governance outcomes. Addressing the gathering, he noted that Anganwadi centres are now evolving into digital service hubs. He said timely and accurate data would help improve performance rankings.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Yogi said such initiatives could have been implemented earlier but were neglected. "Only those who have experienced the suffering of the poor can truly understand it. Those born with a silver spoon cannot relate to such hardships," he said, accusing past regimes of focusing on family interests rather than public welfare.

Govt to dignify honorarium

He further said that he has instructed the department to expedite a proposal for a dignified honorarium, saying that if the Anganwadi center is 'smart,' then your honorarium should be 'smart' as well. "If the Anganwadi center is 'smart,' then your honorarium should be 'smart' as well. I have instructed the department to expedite a proposal for a dignified honorarium; you deserve to receive a respectable remuneration—specifically, a guaranteed minimum honorarium," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government stands firmly with those who work in the interest of the state and help nurture its children, and it is committed to working towards ensuring they lead a dignified life. "When the state faced a crisis, even the most prominent figures were overwhelmed; many would simply offer excuses. Yet, even during those times, you continued to carry out door-to-door screening work. Therefore, it is the government's sincere intent to facilitate your advancement in this manner, which is precisely why these smartphones have been distributed to you. This initiative will ensure that 'smartness' is reflected in every aspect of your work," he added.

CM Yogi further said that a new corporation for outsourced personnel will be set up from April, aimed at ensuring transparency and ending exploitation in the system.

Addressing the issue, he alleged that earlier, many outsourcing agencies were run by middlemen linked to politicians or mafias, who siphoned off funds meant for workers. "The government would pay Rs 10,000-12,000, but employees received only Rs 5,000-6,000, with intermediaries pocketing the rest and even charging money during recruitment," he said.

Calling the situation unacceptable, Yogi said strict instructions have been issued to implement the new system from April so that workers receive fair wages directly, without any middleman interference.

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