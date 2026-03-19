3 cricketers who can replace Nathan Ellis in CSK squad for IPL 2026

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the IPL 2026, owing to a hamstring injury. CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has confirmed the development, stating that they are currently in search for possible replacement. He noted Ellis’ importance, particularly for bowling in the death overs, as CSK lack a dependable option in that category, particularly after Matheesha Pathirana left the side for Kolkata Knight Riders.

With that, here are three possible options CSK can consider to replace Ellis in the forthcoming season:

3. Gerald Coetzee

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee could be a great replacement. He went unsold in the IPL auction, as the 25-year-old is an injury-prone cricketer. He featured in only three matches in the SA20 2026 season and was eventually ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Recently, he was called up for South Africa’s series against New Zealand, where he looked in decent form, claiming three wickets in two matches. CSK management can keep an eye on him and if the pacer keeps up with the momentum, he could be an excellent addition.

2. Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott could be another cricketer that CSK can consider. The Australia international picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of only 7.26 in the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League. Notably, CSK love pacers from the Down South and they will certainly think of Abbott as a possible replacement. He is also someone who is in rhythm, as the pacer is continuously playing for New South Wales in domestic cricket.

1. Ottoneil Baartman

South Africa pacer Ottoneil Baartman is the best choice available. Even though after being unsold in the IPL, he signed for Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL. However, Corbin Bosch in 2025 and Blessing Muzarabani in 2026 have paved the way for Baartman to opt out of the contract and sign for Chennai, where he will earn much better. Since he plays for CSK’s sister franchise Texas Super Kings, it wouldn’t be too difficult for the management to convince him.

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