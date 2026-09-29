Rohit Sharma opens up on his enduring bond with Virat Kohli and the road to ODI World Cup

New Delhi:

For nearly two decades, Indian cricket has orbited around two defining pillars: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Together, they have weathered transitions, carried the weight of a billion expectations and formed a partnership that has shaped the modern era of the sport. Yet, despite being the subjects of endless media scrutiny, social media debates and fan-driven narratives, the duo shares a bond defined by mutual respect, shared humour and an unwavering commitment to the nation.

Ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, stalwart Rohit pulled back the curtain on his relationship with Kohli. Addressing everything from the internet's obsession with their camaraderie, affectionately dubbed “Ro-Ko”, to their quiet preparations for the future, Rohit offered a rare glimpse into a partnership that has stood the test of time. He also shed light on the first reaction to the “Ro-Ko” chant.

“I think we were together. This started, I think, when we were playing in Australia, or right after Australia when we came to India. That's when this started, and whenever this plays on TV, we look at each other and laugh. Which is good, it's fun. People want masala, so there you go, there is some masala,” Rohit said on JioStar ahead of India's second ODI against West Indies.

Rohit's relationship with Kohli

Rohit made his international debut in 2007 and only a year later, Virat burst onto the scene in 2008. Since then, the duo has grown side-by-side through the highs and lows of international cricket. They have been part of the squads since 2013, winning the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and also the Test Mace. However, there have been the lowest of lows, which is suffering in the closing stages of various World Cups.

Now, as India looks toward future global tournaments, including the upcoming 50-over World Cup cycles, questions frequently arise regarding how senior leaders navigate their roles. For Rohit, there has never been any ambiguity about Kohli’s immense contribution to Indian cricket. He praised the dedication of the Delhi-born cricketer, particularly highlighting his transformative impact during his tenure as Test captain.

“For what he has done for the team, for this team, there is no question; there is no asking what has he done. It's there for everyone to see it. And what he is going to do from here on now, I don't think anything has changed. He'll be the same Kohli that we know of: wants to come, prepare well, go get the runs, win games for Team India,” Rohit said and you can catch the exclusive interview on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network on 30th September.

Rohit also emphasised that leadership changes never altered their core synergy. Whether Kohli was leading the side or Rohit was at the helm, the objective remained singular. He also narrated how both cricketers helped each other along the way to make Indian cricket stronger.

“I appreciate what he has done, you know, when he took over as a captain with the Test team, especially. It was brilliant what he did with that team. And, at the same time, there has been a lot of discussion about how both of us as individuals can improve our own game. So, sometimes if something is happening with my batting, he comes and mentions it, sometimes I mention it. So that conversation always keeps going,” the veteran added.

Rohit’s World Cup conversations with Kohli

With the 2027 ODI World Cup looming on the horizon, many assume the senior statesmen are heavily strategising behind closed doors, especially after a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Instead, according to Rohit, grand speeches or heavy tactical reminders about marquee tournaments are completely unnecessary as they both know what needs to be done.

The Mumbai batter also highlighted Kohli’s experience, who is set for his fifth 50-over World Cup appearance after featuring in the 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions. Rohit understands that and noted the importance he will have in the marquee tournament.

“No, no. He has been playing for so many years. Whether it's the '27 World Cup or the '23 World Cup, there's no need to explain it to him. World Cup is World Cup. And I'm pretty sure that everyone who is going to be part of the team understands the importance of a World Cup. And especially Kohli. I mean, the one who has played the most World Cups, I think in this team, it's him... So obviously, he has played the most, so he knows the importance. So, this discussion does not happen,” Rohit said.

Rohit also highlighted that their conversations out in the middle remain grounded in immediate, practical cricket and lighthearted camaraderie.

“The discussion is about what we can do. When we are batting together, we are discussing about whom to attack, whom to take a single off, what to do. Sometimes something happens in my leg, so I tell him, 'Brother, run carefully, I'm feeling something.' So he is understanding that way. And, you know, such conversations keep happening. So it's been pretty fun. Nothing has changed from when we started to now,” the 49-year-old said.

Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule will be announced on October 1. It will be live on JioStar and the Star Sports network.

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