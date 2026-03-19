Rajasthan Royals suffer major blow, key first-team player is likely ruled out of IPL 2026

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major blow ahead of the IPL 2026. England all-rounder Sam Curran is set to miss the entire season with a suspected groin injury. He was brought in as a part of a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings, which saw Sanju Samson join the five-time champions, while Ravindra Jadeja returned to his first IPL team.

Notably, the 27-year-old last played in the T20 World Cup 2026, when England lost to India in the semi-final, the eventual champions. In the tournament, he claimed six wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 9.46. With the bat, he made 167 runs. He was one of the most dependable death-over bowlers, but failed to bail his team against India.

Meanwhile, this would have been Curran’s third IPL franchise. He began with Punjab Kings in 2019, moved to CSK for 2020 and 2021, then returned to Punjab in 2023 as the league’s most expensive player at INR 18.5 crore. He stayed on with them in 2024, and CSK bought him back for IPL 2025 at INR 2.4 crore. In that season, he scored 114 runs and took only one wicket in five matches.

RR exploring Curran's replacement

Riyan Parag-led side, on the other hand, is exploring options to cover his absence. The franchise has not confirmed a replacement, but several avenues are under consideration. Notably, Rajasthan’s all-round department still includes Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira.

Ferreira, the South Africa power-hitter who bowls quickish offspin, was acquired via trade from Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 1 crore. Alongside Jadeja, they provide some balance, but Curran’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in the middle order and death bowling.

The Royals now face the challenge of integrating their new arrivals while compensating for the loss of a player with Curran’s versatility. His experience in both batting and bowling would have been a key asset for RR in the early stages of IPL 2026.

As things stand, the team must act quickly to finalise replacements and adjust plans ahead of the season opener. With Curran out, Rajasthan begin the campaign with a significant question mark over their all-round strength.

Also Read: