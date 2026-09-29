Australia duo ruled out of third ODI vs South Africa, Pat Cummins likely to return

New Delhi:

Australia pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the third ODI against South Africa, slated to be played on September 30 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. He has been sidelined after suffering a side strain during the second ODI in Johannesburg. The 32-year-old bowled only four overs in the match, which South Africa went on to win by 32 runs and sealed the series.

Apart from Ellis, spinner Joel Davies has also been sent home after sustaining a hamstring injury. He didn’t play a single game in the series as the cricketer travelled to South Africa as Adam Zampa’s backup option. As reported by Cricinfo, Davies will now undergo rehabilitation before returning to domestic cricket with New South Wales.

Ellis will also undergo further assessment and rehabilitation. He had a fantastic run for the national team in the series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, where the pacer claimed 12 wickets in five matches. He will now work towards recovering his fitness well in time for the upcoming ODI series against England, slated to begin on November 13.

Meanwhile, Ellis is the second Australian fast bowler to suffer a side strain during the tour to Africa. Billy Stanlake had also been ruled out after sustaining the same type of injury during the second ODI in Zimbabwe.

Pat Cummins could return

Australia now has four fit pace options available for the third ODI. Pat Cummins is expected to return after sitting out the opening two games, while Mitchell Starc is also in line to feature after being rested in Johannesburg. Josh Hazlewood is likely to be given a break after playing both matches, potentially leaving Xavier Bartlett to keep his place.

On the other hand, Australia have not called up replacements for the injured pair. There is also no decision yet on Josh Inglis’ availability for the Test series beginning October 9. The keeper-batter fractured one of his fingers during the opening ODI in Durban.

Changes have also been made to Australia A’s assignments in India. Brendan Doggett, Fergus O’Neill and Campbell Kellaway are returning home for the Sheffield Shield season. Sam Harper, Jhye Richardson and Liam Hatcher will instead feature in the second unofficial Test in Puducherry from Tuesday.

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