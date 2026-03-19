Paul Stirling steps down as T20I captain, Ireland confirm T20I series against India

New Delhi:

Ireland were in constant touch with the BCCI, with the hope of hosting India later in the year. They have now finalised it, as a T20I series will be played in June. However, the series will be played under a new leadership, following the resignation of Paul Stirling. The opener on Thursday announced that he had stepped down from the role after a disappointing campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Stirling assumed the full-time T20 captaincy from Andy Balbirnie in 2023 and led Ireland in 48 T20Is. His tenure included two group-stage exits at T20 World Cups, and he was forced to miss part of the 2026 edition after sustaining a knee injury while fielding during Ireland’s second match.

Stirling issues statement

In the meantime, Cricket Ireland has not yet named a permanent T20 captain. Keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker, who served as Stirling’s vice-captain and deputised for the final two World Cup matches, could be a candidate, while Harry Tector is also under consideration. Stirling will continue as Ireland’s ODI captain as the team pursues qualification for the 2027 World Cup in southern Africa.

“I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field,” Stirling said after stepping down.

“This feels like the right time for the team to move into a new chapter, and I wish whoever takes on the T20 captaincy every success. They will have my full support, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to build and push for success on the international stage. It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do,” he added.

Ireland’s 2026 schedule

Ireland’s upcoming international fixtures include hosting New Zealand (one Test), Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is), and Afghanistan (one Test, three ODIs, three T20Is). Cricket Ireland plans to confirm the full 2026 summer schedule soon.

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