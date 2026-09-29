Mohmmad Rizwan asks Pakistan cyber cell to return phone, enquires about ongoing investigation

New Delhi:

Star Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has approached Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in writing, seeking clarification over the investigation involving him. Notably, after returning from England, his mobile phone was confiscated over possible match-fixing allegations, but nothing developed. Following which, Rizwan has asked for the return of his phone and also enquired about the development of the investigation.

Earlier, the Pakistan cricketer’s correspondence followed a Lahore High Court ruling that required him to cooperate with the NCCIA while directing the agency not to subject him to harassment or unnecessary inconvenience. The court also left Rizwan the option of approaching a court with the appropriate jurisdiction to seek the recovery of items that had not been returned.

Now, Rizwan’s letter states that the NCCIA has yet to contact him in a manner that would demonstrate compliance with those directions. He has asked the agency to provide details of the specific incident being investigated and to state when he is required to appear before it.

Meanwhile, when Rizwan’s phone was confiscated, the cricketer understood that the device would be returned within three hours. He had also provided the password and access to the phone. However, as reported in Cricinfo, four weeks have passed and the device remained with the NCCIA, with no communication from the agency regarding arrangements for its return.

On the other hand, Rizwan has maintained that handing over the phone and cooperating with the inquiry demonstrated his willingness to assist the investigation. His latest request is for reciprocal cooperation from the agency, including the return of his phone and information about what the investigation concerns.

Lahore Court earlier rejected Rizwan’s petition

The development comes nearly two weeks after the Lahore High Court rejected Rizwan’s petition challenging the NCCIA’s jurisdiction over the matter. Although the court did not accept his challenge, Rizwan has continued to retain legal representation and has asked that communication concerning the case be made to him in writing.

Notably, the inquiry involving Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq emerged after Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test, following which the two players were among those recalled to Pakistan.

Imam chose to complete the questionnaire provided by the agency, while Rizwan instead pursued a legal challenge through his counsel, questioning the NCCIA’s authority to investigate the matter.

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