All 4 Asian Games cricket quarterfinals washed out, India set for semi-final clash against Sri Lanka

New Delhi:

All four men’s cricket quarterfinals at the Asian Games have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. India were due to face Afghanistan in the quarters on September 28, but persistent rain in Nisshin resulted in a washout. Due to better rankings, the Shreyas Iyer-led side progressed to the semi-final, where they will take on Sri Lanka.

Notably, the Lankan Lions were scheduled to play Nepal in the quarterfinal on September 29, while Bangladesh was supposed to host Malaysia. However, neither of the matches could be staged and the quarterfinals were called off.

Eventually, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh secured their places in the last four as the higher-seeded team advances in the event of a washout. Sri Lanka are among the four seeded sides in the tournament, alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, based on their ICC T20I rankings. Now, as things stand, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final and India will take on Sri Lanka in the other. Both matches are set to be played on October 1.

Sri Lanka finally qualify for semis

Sri Lanka’s advancement gives them another opportunity to go beyond the quarter-final stage after their campaign at the 2022 Asian Games ended in the last eight, where they were eliminated by Afghanistan.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enter the semi-finals with a strong recent record at the Asian Games. They were beaten by India in the 2023 semi-final but secured the bronze medal after defeating Pakistan in the third-place playoff. They had also won bronze at the 2014 edition. Their only Asian Games men’s cricket gold came in 2010, when they defeated Afghanistan in the final.

Conditions expected to get better

The repeated washouts have left the tournament without any on-field quarter-final action. There is some optimism ahead, however, with the weather forecast in Nisshin expected to improve for the semi-finals on October 1 and the medal matches on October 3.

In the meantime, none of the teams has had a chance to get any practice because of the rain. Thus, if the semi-finals happen at all, the teams may struggle to get adjusted.

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