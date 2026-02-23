Red Fort and Delhi Secretariat receive bomb threat from Khalistani groups; probe launched

New Delhi:

A threatening email warning of bomb attacks on the Delhi Secretariat and Red Fort has been issued, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Police.

Authorities have launched an investigation and a thorough search operation is ongoing at the Secretariat. The email reportedly came in the name of a Khalistani group.

The investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat.

High-alert near Red Fort after intel over terror threat

Authorities in Delhi have raised a high alert in the city following intelligence reports of a potential terror threat near the Red Fort area. Security forces are closely monitoring Chandni Chowk, including a well-known temple in the locality, amid fears of an attack.

Intelligence sources indicate that the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba may be planning an IED attack in the national capital.

In response, security has been tightened around key religious sites and other sensitive locations across Delhi. Surveillance has been intensified, particularly near major temples and busy markets, as authorities remain vigilant against potential threats targeting prominent religious places.

Officials have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional security personnel have been deployed in critical areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Red Fort blast incident

On the evening of November 10, a powerful blast tore through a slowly moving Hyundai i20 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring many others. The explosion also set fire to several vehicles in the vicinity, resulting in extensive damage.

Early inquiries suggest the blast may be connected to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Police detained multiple suspects as probe is still underway in the incident.

