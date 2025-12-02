GTA 6 animation leak surfaced from Ex-Rockstar animator’s demo reel New GTA 6 animation footage has leaked online through the demo reel of a former Rockstar Games animator, Ben Chue. The clip shows early animation tests, including bicycle interactions and character movement. Although the footage does not reveal gameplay, it has reignited fan excitement.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has intensified again with some leaked animation footage that has surfaced online. The new footage appeared on Vimeo via the demo reel of Ben Chue, a former character animator at Rockstar Games, providing a rare, unfiltered look at early development work for the long-awaited title. Years of speculation, leaks, and rumours about GTA 6 have been ongoing. Still, this latest clip, coming directly from an animator with verified credits, has sparked fresh conversations across the gaming community.

How the footage leaked

The leaked animations were found in a two-minute demo reel uploaded by Ben Chue. While the reel showcases work from multiple Rockstar projects, the first 19 seconds caught immediate attention. These snippets were quickly passed around on the popular r/GamingLeaksAndRumours thread on Reddit, where fans began dissecting every frame.

Chue, who has previously worked on Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and Max Payne 3, originally uploaded the reel as part of his professional portfolio. Given the background of the character, the footage has been considered more credible compared to random online ‘leaks’ that turn out to be AI-generated or fan-made.

What does the GTA 6 animation clip showcase?

As per the leaked footage of the upcoming game, two major animation segments are tipped to come within the game:

Bicycle interaction sequence: It shows a male character pulling a bicycle off a roadside rack and getting ready to mount it. The fluid pedal movement, along with weight shifting and object interaction, all reflect Rockstar's detailed physics-driven animation style. There's even a label on the bicycle that says "LOMBike", following Rockstar's tradition of parody brands. Female character movement: Another short clip shows a female character who is standing on a truck and then jumps down onto the pavement. While simple, the fluidity of the animation suggests early character motion development for the game.

Rockstar's response so far

Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the leaked reel, as the footage is all pre-release animation and tests rather than gameplay or story. It's still undecided whether legal action will be pursued. In the meantime, the leak has continued to spread on social media, only adding more fuel to the growing excitement for when actual GTA 6 gameplay will finally be unveiled.