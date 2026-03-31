Leander Paes, tennis legend, joins BJP; likely to contest West Bengal polls

New Delhi:

The winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, tennis great Leander Paes, on Tuesday (March 31) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, for which the polling will be held in two phases--- on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tennis legend joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. He is likely to contest the Bengal polls.

Here's what he said after joining BJP

Former tennis player Leander Paes said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Nitin Naveen. I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me... This is not merely a ticket; it is a responsibility... I have received the opportunity to serve the country and its youth... 'Khelo India' is an excellent initiative... My intention is to focus on the youth with the same dedication and concentration that the Prime Minister has demonstrated towards 'Khelo India' and the younger generation."

Can Leander Paes boost BJP's prospects?

Leander Paes, who joined the BJP, could offer the party a potential edge in the West Bengal elections, particularly in urban pockets like Kolkata, where he enjoys strong recognition and goodwill.

Paes' popularity and clean public image could help the BJP connect with upper-middle-class voters, urban constituencies, and sports enthusiasts. His entry may also resonate with younger voters, allowing the party to project a fresh, aspirational appeal beyond traditional politics.

Who is Leander Paes?

Leander Paes is one of India's greatest tennis players and a world icon in tennis doubles. He is an Olympic medal winner and has also achieved a historic feat of being the only tennis player to have competed in seven Olympic Games.

Paes has a bronze medal to his credit at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, making him the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in tennis. In Grand Slam tournaments, he has enjoyed great success, winning multiple titles in men's doubles, including the French and US Opens three times each, and the Australian and Wimbledon titles once each. Paes has also won 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, making him one of the most successful doubles players in tennis history.

A big part of his successful career has been his partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi, who is also one of India's greatest tennis players.

Paes was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024 for his outstanding achievement in tennis. He is currently the president of the Bengal Tennis Association.

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

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