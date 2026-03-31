Leander Paes joins BJP: From Vijender Singh to Ravindra Jadeja, list of sportspersons who have joined party

New Delhi:

Several prominent athletes over the years have followed the trend of joining politics after their careers in sports. Over the years, many big names from the sports arena have transitioned into the political arena. Their journey from dominating their respective sports to entering politics highlights a growing trend.

The trend of using their popularity in sports and using it for political influence in sports development, and helping in improving society, has been something that is quite common these days.

With tennis legend Leander Paes expected to join the BJP, there have been many athletes from various sports who have joined the BJP over the years. The likes of Kirti Azad, Saina Nehwal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and many more have been associated with the party in their political career.

A look at the athletes to have joined the BJP

One of the biggest names to have joined the BJP in recent times has been veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The star man joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in September 2024, following his wife. Furthermore, badminton legend Saina Nehwal joined the party back in January 2020, often taking inspiration from PM Narendra Modi’s vision and initiatives like “Khelo India".

Additionally, other names to have joined the party include the likes of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, and former footballer Kalyan Chaubey. Olumpics medalist boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP on April 3, 2024, after previously being associated with Congress.

Former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth, and Ashok Dinda have also joined the party at some point in their political careers. Another prominent name to have joined the party was legendary wrestler Dara Singh. He joined the BJP in January 1998 and was even nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003.

List of sportspersons to have joined BJP:

Chetan Chauhan

Yogeshwar Dutt

Babita Phogat

Kalyan Chaubey

Ravindra Jadeja

Vijender Singh

Kedar Jadhav

Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore

Sandeep Singh

S Sreesanth

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Gautam Gambhir

Shreyasi Singh

Devendra Jhajharia

Kirti Azad

Saina Nehwal

Deepa Malik

Ashok Dinda

Jaspal Rana

Dara Singh

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