Kara on OTT: Know when and where to watch Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju's film online

New Delhi:

Dhanush’s Tamil film Kara is finally gearing up for its OTT release after a decent run in theatres earlier this year. Set in the backdrop of the 1990s, the film tells the story of a man pushed back into crime after losing his ancestral property to a bank seizure.

The movie hit theatres on April 30, 2026, and reportedly collected around Rs. 40 crore gross at the box office. Interestingly, the makers had kept the title under wraps for nearly a month even after production had wrapped up. Here’s everything to know about Kara, including its OTT release date, cast, plot and more.

Kara: When and where to watch

Kara started streaming on Netflix on May 28, 2026. Apart from Tamil, the film is also available in Hindi and several other languages.

Kara: Trailer and plot

The story revolves around Karasaami, also known as Kara, a thief living in the 1990s. After his ancestral land gets sealed by a bank, his life takes a difficult turn. Kara works alongside his partner Murugesan and survives through thefts, including robbing an MLA’s house while disguised as an electricity board line man.

At one point, Kara decides to leave his criminal life behind and take up regular work. But financial struggles continue to haunt him. Things worsen after issues related to a bank loan and the loss of his land, eventually forcing him back into the world of crime.

Kara: Cast and crew

The film has been produced by Dr Kishari K Ganesh, while Vignesh Raja has directed it. Alfred Prakash has written the story. Kara has been backed by Vela Film International and Think Studios.

Dhanush leads the cast alongside Mamitha Baiju. The film also features K. S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Srija Ravi in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

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