Fire breaks out in Jaynagar–Udhna Antyodaya Express at Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar

Patna:

A massive fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar–Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar. The train was stationary on Platform No. 3 at Madhubani Station, undergoing shunting operations, when the incident was reported.

Entire compartment was reduced to ashes

The fire quickly engulfed the entire compartment, and within a short time, the entire compartment was reduced to ashes. The incident reportedly occurred around 3:50 am. The Jaynagar-Udhna Express, a weekly train, had been stationed on platform number three at Madhubani station since Monday. It was scheduled to depart for Udhna on Thursday.

The fire suddenly began to rise from one of the bogies, and within a short time, the flames intensified and as soon as the fire broke out, panic gripped the station premises. Railway personnel immediately informed the fire department and started the operations.

Eight to ten fire brigade tenders rushed to the spot

Soon after receiving information about the incident, eight to ten fire brigade tenders rushed to the spot and after about an hour of intense effort, the fire was brought under control. However, by then, the coach involved had been completely engulfed.

After the fire broke out, the railway administration evacuated the platform area and made extensive security arrangements. Several railway officials, including DRM Jyoti Prakash of the Samastipur division and Commandant Ashish Kumar, arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

As per the initial reports, the railway team is investigating the cause of the fire by collecting evidence from the scene. Following the incident, a large crowd of passengers and locals gathered at the station. The railway administration stated that the actual cause of the fire will be revealed only after the investigation report is released.

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